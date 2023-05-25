JONESBORO — Dr. Regina Fleming, who serves as chair of the Department of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, has been selected to lead the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine Educational Council on Osteopathic Principles.

“We are incredibly proud to have Dr. Fleming serve in this capacity and represent our institution on the national level,” Dr. Shane Speights, dean of NYITCOM at A-State said in the announcement. “Dr. Fleming’s expertise will serve ECOP well, and our entire profession will benefit from her work.”