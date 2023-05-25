JONESBORO — Dr. Regina Fleming, who serves as chair of the Department of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, has been selected to lead the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine Educational Council on Osteopathic Principles.
“We are incredibly proud to have Dr. Fleming serve in this capacity and represent our institution on the national level,” Dr. Shane Speights, dean of NYITCOM at A-State said in the announcement. “Dr. Fleming’s expertise will serve ECOP well, and our entire profession will benefit from her work.”
The ECOP are the creators of the Glossary of Osteopathic Terminology and “A Teaching Guide for Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine.” The group also produces several white papers and are the creators of the “Foundations of Osteopathic Medicine” textbook that is used at all colleges of osteopathic medicine.
ECOP’s work directly impacts the core curriculum of osteopathic principles and practice across all osteopathic medical schools and guides the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners on what material to include in national board exams. ECOP also standardizes the language osteopathic physicians use to define their profession.
Fleming has served as a member of ECOP since 2018, which was also the year she joined NYITCOM’s faculty. In addition to leading NYITCOM at A-State’s OMM department, Fleming practices osteopathic neuromusculoskeletal medicine at the NYITCOM Medical Clinic in Jonesboro.
