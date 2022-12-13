JONESBORO — Measuring materials and biological specimens at the smallest scale will be possible with highly specialized laboratory equipment being acquired in the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Arkansas State University.

Dr. Robert “Drew” Fleming, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, is the principal investigator for a recent grant to A-State from the National Science Foundation. Fleming’s proposal for approximately $580,000 through NSF’s Major Research Instrumentation Program was approved, clearing the way to acquire a nanoindenter, which conducts materials science and biomaterials research.