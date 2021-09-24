JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Health will begin Monday offering flu vaccines across the state in preparation for the 2020-21 flu season.
In Craighead County, the clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Health Department, 611 E Washington Ave. and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Red Wolf Center, 2505 Aggie Road on the Arkansas State University campus, both of Jonesboro.
The clinic at the health department location will be a drive-through event.
Shots will be available at no charge. People should bring their insurance cards. If anyone does not have insurance, or the insurance does not cover the flu vaccine, the vaccine will still be available at no charge.
Annual flu vaccinations are recommended for most adults and children six months of age and older.
For information on other clinics in the area, contact the nearest local health unit. Health unit contact information can be found at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.
Flu vaccinations are also available, along with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at NEA Baptist Clinic, 4802 E. Johnson Ave., in Jonesboro between the clinic lobby and The Daily Bread Café.
Entry is through the main clinic entrance. Directional signage will be posted. No appointment is necessary.
