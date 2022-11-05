JONESBORO — Local filmmakers are invited to submit their work for the first Oasis Film and Digital Media Festival, hosted by the Foundation of Arts.
Submissions are being accepted now through Dec. 15. Late submissions will be accepted until Jan. 5. Submitting by Nov. 15 guarantees a registration fee of $15.
Standard registration is $20 and is available through Dec. 15. Late registration is $25. This festival will feature two categories of competition, general short film and express yourself film.
The general short film category is open to all ages. Films must be no longer than 45 minutes. Formats include, but are not limited to, video, animation, stop-motion and claymation. All film genres may be submitted.
The express yourself film category is open only to students in grades five-12. Films must be 3 to 5 minutes long. Formats are the same as in the general category. Films must focus in some way on the theme of self-expression.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.