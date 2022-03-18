JONESBORO — Registration is now open for the Foundation of Arts summer camps and intensive. These programs are geared for a variety of age groups. All programs will take place at The Arts Center, 328 S. Main St.
Cats Kids Camp includes instruction in dance, including ballet foundations, music, acting and art projects.
There are three sessions geared to 3- and 4-year-olds scheduled for June 14-17, June 21-24 and June 28-July 1. Each session will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Three additional sessions, set for noon to 1:30 p.m. on the same dates, are geared to ages 5-6.
Tuition is $100 per session for ages 3-4 and $125 per session for ages 5-6.
Green Eggs and Ham for Kids camp is also for ages 3-4. Dr. Seuss camps will offer dance, singing, acting and painting using the stories of Dr. Seuss.
Green Eggs and Ham camp will be offered twice, July 12-15, July 19-22, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuition is $100 per camp.
Cat in the Hat for Kids camps offer a similar format to Green Eggs and Ham but are geared to ages 5-6. They will be offered July 12-15 and July 19-22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuition is $125 per camp.
FOA Art camps will be offered June 21-24 and again July 19-22. Camps for ages 10-13 will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon and those for ages 6-10 will meet from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Tuition is $100 per camp for ages 6-10 and $125 for ages 10-13.
Two ballet camps and one intensive will also be offered. Ballet camps focus on age-appropriate ballet techniques, musicality and acting.
Princess Camp for ages 3-4 will be from 10 to 11 a.m. July 26-29 with $100 tuition. Participants may dress up on the last day for a short performance for family.
Audition Prep Ballet Camp for ages 5-6 will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 26-29. Tuition is $125. This camp will prepare participants for Nutcracker auditions.
Ballet Intensive will be offered from 1-4 p.m. July 26-29 and is open to dancers ages 7-18. This program will prepare dancers for August Nutcracker Ballet auditions as well as other dance programs. Tuition is $250.
Tuition assistance and installment plans are available for all camps. For additional information, email Morgan Pruitt at morgan@foajonesboro.org.
Registration for camps may be made at www. foajonesboro.org or by calling 870-935-2726.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.