FOA Originals to debut Friday

JONESBORO — The Foundation of Arts will host the opening program in a new music series at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave.
The quarterly series will feature all original songs from songwriters and performers from Northeast Arkansas and surrounding areas.
Friday’s performance is themed “Generations” and will feature four Jonesboro musicians, Kyle Harrison, John Spencer, Grant Camp and Presley McLain.
A Jonesboro native, Harrison is a veteran lead guitarist turned singer-songwriter. A self-taught musician, he has studied for decades the musical styles of countless music legends.
Spencer, now in his early 70s was born and raised in Paragould. He began playing guitar at 14 and blends classical country and folk with bluegrass.
Camp came to Jonesboro in 2011 but has been working on his songwriting skills since his teenage years. Additionally, since living in Jonesboro, Grant has played bass for both the Callie Harpole band and the Latin-surf trio, Los Continentals.
McLain is a singer-songwriter who spent the majority of his youth in Paragould. Over the last decade, he has studied Mississippi blues and American folk singers.
This event will be filmed in front of a live audience and later aired on Ritter Communications TubeTown station as well as the FOA Youtube channel under FOA Jonesboro.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased by calling 870-935-2726, at at Forum Box Office or at foajonesboro.org.
