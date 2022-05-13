JONESBORO — The Foundation of Arts will perform “Swan Lake,” a ballet composed by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1875.
Generally recognized as one of the most loved classical ballets, “Swan Lake” was Tchaikovsky’s first, a timeless love story that mixes the magic, tragedy and romance of Russian and German folk tales into four acts.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. May 20, 6 p.m. May 21 and 23, and 2 p.m. May 22. The May 23 performance will be a pay-what-you-can event.
Tickets prices for other performances are $20 for adults and $17 for seniors, children, military personnel and Arkansas State University for floor and lower balcony seating. Upper balcony seating is $17 and $15 respectively.
To purchase tickets, call 870-935-2726, or visit foajonesboro.org or the Forum Box Office.
All performances will be at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave.
The FOA will also hold a second round of auditions for the musical “Godspell” which will be staged Aug. 5-7.
Auditions are set for 5:30 p.m. May 20 and 10 a.m. May 21 at The Arts Center, 328 S. Main St.
For audition forms and additional audition information, visit foajonesboro.org/entertainment/main-stage-productions/
