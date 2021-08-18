JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas needs volunteers to assist in packing more than 4,200 boxes by Aug. 31. The boxes will be distributed through the food bank’s Senior Food Pantry Network and Commodity Distribution programs.
“We work to improve the lives of our neighbors who are struggling with food insecurity in Northeast Arkansas, but we can’t do it alone,” said Jordan Griffin, development officer for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. “We rely on the generosity of thousands of volunteers to donate their time and effort to help tackle hunger in our area.”
The Food Bank is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule a time to volunteer, contact Griffin at 870-932-3663 or jgriffin@foodbankofnea.org.
Volunteers must be 12 years of age or older to volunteer. All volunteers will be asked to complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire prior to volunteering.
Masks must be worn by all volunteers and reasonable social distancing measures will be in place. Vaccination is not required to volunteer; however, the food bank strongly encourages eligible individuals to get vaccinated.
If you have questions about the vaccine, visit www.cdc.gov/covidvaccine.
