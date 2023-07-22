JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas was awarded a $10,000 grant by the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation to provide fresh produce in Craighead County.
This initiative will provide thousands of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to families at risk of hunger.
“We’re proud to recognize this organization as one who shows up every day to fight food insecurity head-on,” Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation Executive Director Julie Waitman said of the announcement, noting the importance of organizations that fight hunger. “We’re committed to stand alongside them.”
According to the food bank press release, “Food needs in our communities continue to be critical, and we are proud to work with the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation to fight hunger. Living in an agricultural state, many people take for granted the access Arkansans have to fresh produce but struggling families can’t always afford to choose healthy fruits and vegetables as part of their regular diet.”
During its 2022-23 fiscal year, the foundation awarded $250,000 to 28 organizations across the U.S. fighting hunger in their communities.
