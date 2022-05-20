JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has announced that a $1,500 grant it received from the St. Francis County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation, will be used to provide emergency food assistance through a fresh produce distribution for families in St. Francis County.
According to Christie Jordan, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, the number of people requesting emergency food assistance continues to be high.
“Living in an agricultural state, many of us take for granted the access we have to fresh produce, but many of our neighbors can’t always afford to choose healthy fruits and vegetables as part of their regular diet,” Jordan said. “We appreciate the assistance from the St. Francis County Community Foundation in helping us provide fresh produce to families struggling with hunger.”
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas provides hunger relief to people in need by raising awareness, securing resources and distributing food through a network of 140 nonprofit partner agencies and programs in 12 counties in Northeast Arkansas: Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, St. Francis and Woodruff.
Additionally, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is a member of Feeding America, a national network of food banks.
