JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has received a grant totaling $1,680 from the Community Foundation of Cross County.
According to the press release, the funds will be used to provide emergency food assistance through a fresh produce distribution for families in Cross County.
According to Christie Jordan, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, the number of people requesting emergency food assistance is still high.
“We are grateful to the Community Foundation of Cross County for their support in helping us provide food assistance to families at risk of hunger in this unprecedented time,” Jordan said. “The reality is that every member of the community is positively affected when a hungry family is fed.”
The Food Bank works in partnership with 140 non-profit agencies and programs in 12 counties in Northeast Arkansas including Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, St. Francis and Woodruff.
