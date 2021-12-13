JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has received a $1,680 grant from the Mississippi County Community Foundation.
“The grant award will assist the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in conducting a fresh produce distribution for families at risk of hunger in Mississippi County,” Christie Jordan, CEO of the Food Bank said in a press release.
“As the primary source for emergency food distribution in Northeast Arkansas, the food bank not only supplies much-needed food but also provides hope during times of uncertainty. For people facing hunger — hope is a hot meal, a bag of groceries, a well‐nourished child,” Jordan added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.