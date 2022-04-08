JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has received a grant of $1,680 from the North Delta Community Foundation that will be used to provide emergency food assistance through a fresh produce distribution for struggling families in Randolph County.
“We are grateful to the North Delta Community Foundation for their support in helping us provide food assistance to families at risk of hunger,” Christie Jordan, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said in a press release. “The funds granted will enable us to provide healthy fruits and vegetables to families.”
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas provides hunger relief to people in need by raising awareness, securing resources and distributing food through a network of 140 nonprofit partner agencies and programs in 12 counties including Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, St. Francis, and Woodruff.
It provides the equivalent of 165,000 meals each week to people facing hunger.
Additionally, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is a member of Feeding America, a national network of food banks.
