JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has received a $1,300 grant from the Mississippi County Community Foundation to purchase a refrigerator, shelving, and a thermal blanket for the Naked Truth Training and Empowerment Center, a food pantry located in the Blytheville-Gosnell area.

“We get a lot of meat, which is a blessing. And we didn’t have a place to store everything. It has been so essential that we have a place to keep frozen food,” said Christine Bennett, pastor and executive director of the Naked Truth Training and Empowerment Center.