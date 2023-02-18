JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has received a $1,300 grant from the Mississippi County Community Foundation to purchase a refrigerator, shelving, and a thermal blanket for the Naked Truth Training and Empowerment Center, a food pantry located in the Blytheville-Gosnell area.
“We get a lot of meat, which is a blessing. And we didn’t have a place to store everything. It has been so essential that we have a place to keep frozen food,” said Christine Bennett, pastor and executive director of the Naked Truth Training and Empowerment Center.
The pantry serves roughly 140 families monthly, but Bennett says each time she visits the pantry, it seems there are more families than ever. This is a common occurrence at many pantries as inflation, higher food costs, and higher fuel prices impact low-income families and individuals, often leading them to face impossible decisions.
“Sometimes it’s a matter of food or medicine, and a lot of times people are going to get something to eat,” Christine said.
According to the most recent Map the Meal Gap report, issued by Feeding America, the food insecurity rate in Arkansas is 14.7 percent. In comparison, the food insecurity rate in Mississippi County is 18.3 percent with 7,590 food-insecure individuals.
