JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has announced that a $3,000 grant received from the Arkansas Community Foundation is being used to provide fresh produce to struggling families in Craighead County.
Since 2015, the Food Bank has operated the Fresh Produce Program to make sure fresh fruits and vegetables are available to food-insecure populations. The Food Bank distributes produce through a network of partner agencies as well as through mobile pantries.
“We are grateful to the Craighead County Community Foundation for their support in helping us provide nutritious food to families in Craighead County,” Christie Jordan, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said. “As food costs continue to rise, many people are making hard decisions – food or rent? Food or gas? Food or medicine? These are decisions no one should have to make. That’s why getting fresh produce in the hands of our neighbors facing food insecurity is so important.”
According to the most recent Map the Meal Gap report, issued by Feeding America, Arkansas continually has one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the nation.
