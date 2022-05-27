JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas was awarded a $10,000 grant by the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation to provide a fresh produce distribution in Craighead County.
This initiative will provide thousands of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to families at risk of hunger. Living in an agricultural state, many people take for granted the access Arkansans have to fresh produce but struggling families can’t always afford to choose healthy fruits and vegetables as part of their regular diet.
“More than 18 percent of Northeast Arkansans live in food insecure households,” said Christie Jordan, CEO for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. “We are proud to work with the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation to provide healthy fresh fruits and vegetables to struggling families.”
“We’re proud to recognize this organization as one who shows up every day to fight food insecurity head on,” Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation Executive Director Julie Waitman states. “The importance of hunger-fighting organizations cannot be overstated, and we’re committed to stand alongside them.”
During the 2021-2022 fiscal year (June 1, 2021-May 31, 2022), the Foundation awarded $250,000 to 35 organizations across the U.S. fighting hunger in their communities. This grant marks $1.25 million awarded by the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation in its efforts to help fight hunger.
