JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has received a grant for $1,000 from the Arkansas Community Foundation affiliate office, the St. Francis County Community Foundation.
The money will be used to benefit the Food Bank’s Backpack Program in the Forrest City School District., to provide child-friendly, nutritious food to children at risk of hunger.
According to Christie Jordan, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, the organization currently serves 1,027 students at 28 schools in Northeast Arkansas.
“The Food Bank is only able to carry out our mission through the generosity of others. We are grateful to the St. Francis County Community Foundation for their support of this important program,” Jordan said. “The Backpack Program allows us to get food to children who wouldn’t have enough to eat when they are home on the weekend without access to the free breakfast and lunch program at school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.