JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas recently received a $5,000 grant from Kum & Go that will be used to support children at risk of hunger through its backpack program.
The backpack program helps meet the needs of hungry children by providing them with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to take home on weekends and school holidays.
According to Christie Jordan, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, the organization currently serves 1,218 children in 37 schools in Northeast Arkansas. However, there are approximately 22,750 children in the food bank’s 12-county service area living in food insecurity.
“Research shows that children who experience hunger face significant stress and challenges that can have a lasting effect on their physical, cognitive and behavioral development,” Jordan said in a press release. “We are very grateful for the support we received through Kum & Go. This grant will help us provide food to children at risk of hunger, so they won’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from over the weekend.”
According to the release, one in four children in the food bank’s service area is food insecure, meaning that they lack regular and easy access to safe, nutritionally adequate food.
