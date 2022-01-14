JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas recently announced that a grant of $5,040 was received from the Arkansas Community Foundation.
The funds are being used to provide emergency food assistance through fresh produce distributions to struggling families in Craighead County.
Christie Jordan, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas stated in a press release that the number of people requesting emergency food assistance is still high.
“We are grateful to the Craighead County Community Foundation for their support in helping us provide food assistance to families at risk of hunger,” Jordan said.
“Nothing can measure what it means to help people take control of their lives during times of uncertainty. For people facing hunger, hope is a hot meal, a bag of groceries, a well-nourished child.”
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas provides hunger relief to people in need by raising awareness, securing resources and distributing food through a network of 140 non-profit agencies and programs in 12 counties in Northeast Arkansas. It provides the equivalent of 165,000 meals each week to people facing hunger.
Commented