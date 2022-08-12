Forest Service announces reopening of Blanchard Springs Caverns

Blanchard Springs Caverns in Stone County will reopen Thursday after a two-year closure. The caverns which opened in 1973 are a living cave system which features stalactites, stalagmites, columns and flowstones, which are still changing and growing.

 Courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service

RUSSELLVILLE — Ozark-St. Francis National Forest officials have announced the reopening of Blanchard Springs Caverns on Thursday, after a two-year closure.

According to the announcement, Blanchard Springs Caverns is often considered the premier guided living cave system open for public tour in the National Forest System.