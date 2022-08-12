Forest Service announces reopening of Blanchard Springs Caverns

RUSSELLVILLE — Ozark-St. Francis National Forest officials have announced the reopening of Blanchard Springs Caverns on Thursday, after a two-year closure.
According to the announcement, Blanchard Springs Caverns is often considered the premier guided living cave system open for public tour in the National Forest System.
Open since July 1973, Blanchard Springs Caverns is in Stone County off Arkansas 14 between Mountain View and Fifty-Six.
Visitors will experience glistening formations like stalactites, stalagmites, columns and flowstones, which are still changing and growing over time because of underground stream systems and springs. Multiple sensitive salamander and bat species call the caverns home.
Multiple factors contributed to the lengthy closure of the Caverns, including ongoing facility repairs and safety mitigation measures related to the pandemic. Safety and the desire to provide a quality visitor experience remain the top priorities for Forests and Caverns staff.
Ozark-St. Francis National Forests’ Recreation Staff Officer, Amy Burt, offered information on some of the changes visitors can expect upon reopening.
“Tickets must be pre-purchased through www.recreation.gov. Advanced ticketing for tours will allow the Caverns to adequately staff guided tours on the Dripstone Trail and provide a more enhanced visitor experience. Tours will be available Thursdays-Mondays and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.”
The Dripstone Trail, which stays 58 degrees year-round, takes visitors on a one-way, one-half-mile accessible trail designed to accommodate strollers and wheelchairs, with a strong assistant.
The more arduous Discovery and Wild Cave tours will not be offered at this time due to staffing limitations.
Visitors will be asked to wear a face mask during periods of high COVID-19 county community transmission levels. County levels are released every Friday and are available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at bit.ly/3Qhen0F.
For more information about ticketing and Caverns operations, visit bit.ly/3Pm7fim or call 870-757-2211.
