LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division and the University of Arkansas at Monticello have announced that applications for the Foresters for the Future scholarship are now being accepted.
The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at UAM’s College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Applications will be accepted through June 15. Students interested in the scholarship can find more information on the UAM website at bit.ly/3wjfgi9.
“Arkansas has nearly 19 million acres of forests with over 12 billion trees,” State Forester Joe Fox said in the announcement. “This scholarship is a wonderful opportunity for a future forester to obtain a quality education and move into a dynamic and rewarding career field.”
The scholarship program was established during the 2021 Regular Session of the Arkansas General Assembly.
UAM and the Forestry Division hope the scholarship will entice students to pursue forestry as a career.
“The forestry industry is a pillar of Arkansas’s economy that impacts every area of our state,” Dr. Peggy Doss, UAM Chancellor said. “The Foresters for the Future Scholarship will support our efforts to attract and to retain a diverse group of future foresters and to prepare them for a career path that offers extensive job opportunities in the wood products industry.”
