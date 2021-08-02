LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is now accepting applications for 2021 Urban and Community Forestry Grants through Sept. 13.
Grants are available to fund community projects that develop, improve, and/or promote urban and community trees and forests.
Proposals will be ranked and funds awarded based on improvements to a community’s tree management program; proposed implementation plans for the project; level of community involvement; educational components; and tree care and long-term maintenance planning.
Communities that participate in the Tree City USA, Tree Campus Higher Education, Tree Campus K-12, and Tree Line USA programs will receive additional ranking points.
Selected grant recipients will be notified on or before Sept. 24.
Urban and Community Forestry Grants are funded through a $40,000 grant from the U.S. Forest Service. The maximum federal cost share of any project is 50 percent of the total project expenditures and cannot exceed $12,000.
The nonfederal match may be cash, services or in-kind contributions. Projects must be completed by Aug. 31, 2023.
Complete grant details and online applications are available at www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/grants/ or by emailing kristine.kimbro@agriculture.arkansas.gov.
