WEST MEMPHIS — West Memphis has hired a new community development specialist, Raymond Whiteside.
Originally from Clarendon, he moved to Crittenden County in 2015 to become a sixth-grade teacher at Maddux Elementary and most recently served as a school improvement specialist with the Marion School District.
Before his 10-year career in education, Whiteside worked as a reporter, photographer, copy editor and page designer for The Jonesboro Sun. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism, a master’s degree in educational leadership and a graduate certificate in curriculum development, all from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
He is active in the Democratic Party of Arkansas and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clarendon. He currently serves on the Crittenden County Youth Intervention Program and as an officer for the Democratic Public Education Caucus.
As West Memphis Community Development Specialist, Whiteside’s primary focus will be on grant writing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.