JONESBORO — The Foundation of Arts has announced its slate of productions for the 2022-23 season, kicking off with “Hallelujah Girls,” on Sept. 10-11 and 16-17. Auditions will be July 18 and 19. For more information call the Foundation at 870-935-2726.
The comedy begins after a group of women in Eden Falls, Ga., lose a dear friend, bringing the to the realization that time is precious and if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams they have to get on it now.
Additional productions will include “{Proof}” in September, “Annie Jr.” in October, “The Nutcracker” in November, “It’s a Wonderful Life” in December, “Frozen Jr.” in February, “Kinky Boots” in March, “Camp Rock the Musical” in April, “Westside Story” and “The Aristocats Kids” in June and “Sister Act” in July.
Passes for both the fall and spring seasons can currently be ordered online at bit.ly/3bttu7M and include one ticket to each of the season’s productions.
The fall season includes “Hallelujah Girls,” “Annie Jr.,” “{Proof},” “The Nutcracker” and “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
Fall season passes are listed as $89 for adults or $84 for Arkansas State University students, children, the military and seniors.
The spring season includes “Frozen Jr.,” “Kinky Boots,” “Camp Rock,” “West Side Story” and “Sister Act.”
Spring season passes are $96 for adults or $84 for Arkansas State University students, children, the military and seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.