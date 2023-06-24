JONESBORO — The Foundation of Arts has announced its upcoming 2023-24 theater season which will kick off Sept. 22 in The Forum Theater with a classic musical, “The Music Man.”
Performances are set to run through Sept. 25 and the organization hopes to feature area marching bands in the production.
Following “The Music Man,” on The Forum stage in October will be a new musical comedy, “Freaky Friday,” based on the novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films. Performances are set for Oct. 27-30.
Two holiday programs will open at The Forum in November and December. A favorite tradition for the Foundation will take the stage Nov. 16-21, with the annual performance of “The Nutcracker Ballet.” Also celebrating the holiday season will be an original musical production, “A Very Merry Christmas,” set to run Dec. 1-18.
In January, the children’s story, “Charlotte’s Web,” is based on E.B. White’s loving story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte. Performances are scheduled for Jan. 27-29 at The Forum.
The Broadway hit, “Chicago,” is set for Feb. 10-11 and 15-16. Performances will be in the Foundation’s smaller Stage Too venue, making this an up-close and personal experience.
“Anastasia” will run March 9-11 and April 12-14. The story of a young orphan in 1920s St. Petersburg who might be Anastasia, the Romanov duchess rumored to have survived the Russian Revolution will capture the attention of young audiences.
“Snow White” the ballet comes to The Forum stage May 17-19 and “Frog and Toad, part of the Young Artist Theatre series, will follow June 7-9.
“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” will be coming to The Forum June 27-30. This production tells the story of King’s rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.
The second Young Artists Theatre production, “Finding Nemo,” will close the season July 19-23 at The Forum.
The Forum Theater is located at 115 E. Monroe Ave. Stage Too is at 330 S. Main St., both in downtown Jonesboro. Individual ticket sales, when available may be purchased at The Forum box office which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; by calling 870-935-2726 or online at foajonesboro.org.
