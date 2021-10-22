JONESBORO — The Foundation of Arts will begin accepting submissions for its annual community Perspectives Art Contest.
Artists of all ages may enter by bringing their original 2D artwork, matted or mounted, to the Forum Theater box office, 115 E. Monroe Ave., between Nov. 1-5.
The artist’s full name, age, phone number, email address, artwork title and size should be attached to the back of each submission.
The gallery will open Nov. 9 for voting in the form of canned good donations for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
The winner will be announced before the opening of “All Together Now” on Nov. 15 at The Forum.
The Foundations annual Breakfast with Ballerinas is set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6.
The family event is to be held at The Forum and will preview the holiday performance of The Nutcracker ballet set for Dec. 10-12 and 17-19.
Breakfast with Ballerinas will feature all things Nutcracker including breakfast, a meet and greet with the Nutcracker cast, storytime with a ballerina, a ballerina boutique and a sneak peek of the show.
Tickets for the breakfast are $15 and available online at foajonesboro.org
