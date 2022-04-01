JONESBORO — The Foundation of Arts will present a dinner-theater performance of the upcoming musical, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”
With book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the play is based on the plays of Plautus and is described by the Foundation as a light, fast-paced, witty, irreverent farce.
“… one of the funniest musicals ever written. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from time-tested, 2000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.”
The dinner theater is scheduled for April 14 at Embassy Suites Hilton Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center, 223 Red Wolf Blvd.
The buffet dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $35 and cover the meal, show and water or tea, and can be purchased at The Forum Box Office, 115 E. Monroe Ave., online at foajonesboro.org or by calling 870-935-2726. Additional drink tickets to access the bar are $10 and are available through the box office or at the door.
Tables of eight are available but seating can be adjusted to individual needs. Advance tickets for this performance are recommended.
The musical will move to the main stage of The Forum from April 22-25. Showtimes will be 7:30 p.m. opening night, 6 p.m. April 23 and 25, and 2 p.m. April 24.
Tickets for the theatrical performances are also available from FOA by phone, online or at the box office, and are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors, children, military personnel and Arkansas State University students for floor and lower balcony seating. Upper balcony seating is $18 and $16 respectively.
The April 25 performance will be a pay-what-you-can event.
