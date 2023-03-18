JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center will present singer-songwriter Kaia Kater at 7:30 p.m. March 31.
According to the announcement, Kater draws on her diverse influences in Quebec, the Caribbean and Appalachia, bringing them together to present an exciting musical direction.
“Kaia Kater’s music is authentic and mesmerizing,” said Dallas Martinez, Fowler Center director. “Fans of folk and bluegrass music will enjoy Kaia’s performance.”
Kater grew up between two worlds: her family’s deep ties to the Canadian folk music scene and the other the years she spent soaking up Appalachian music in West Virginia. Her father grew up in Grenada, fleeing to Canada in 1986 as part of a youth speaker program, after the U.S. invasion.
Starting her career early, Kater released her first EP “Old Soul” in 2013 when she was just out of high school. Her most recent album weaves between hard-hitting songs that touch on social issues like the Black Lives Matter movement and more personal narratives.
Kater suggests wearing masks during the performance. Fowler Center will have masks and hand sanitizer.
All seats are reserved. Individual tickets are $35 and $25 for adults, and $28 and $20 for senior citizens, students and A-State faculty and staff, and $15 and $10 for A-State students with a current ID. Group discounts are available for groups of 15 or more.
For more information, contact Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, at 870-972-3471.
Tickets may be purchased at the Central Box Office in the First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, or by calling 870-972-2781 or toll-free 888-278-3267. Tickets are also available online at astate.edu/tickets.
