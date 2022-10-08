Fowler Center to present Maya de Vitry in concert

de Vitry

JONESBORO — Fowler Center at Arkansas State University will present singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pennsylvania-raised and Tennessee-based, de Vitry first traveled and performed as a fiddling street musician, and then in bars, theaters and on festival stages as a founding member of The Stray Birds.