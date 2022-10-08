Fowler Center to present Maya de Vitry in concert

JONESBORO — Fowler Center at Arkansas State University will present singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pennsylvania-raised and Tennessee-based, de Vitry first traveled and performed as a fiddling street musician, and then in bars, theaters and on festival stages as a founding member of The Stray Birds.
Her music is anchored in the work of song-makers like John Prine and Townes Van Zandt, vocalists like Nine Simone and Bonnie Raitt, and the traditional music of Southern Appalachia, according to Dallas Martinez, newly appointed director of Fowler Center.
In 2019, de Vitry released her solo debut “Adaptations.” and has emerged as a prolific solo artist and musical collaborator. “Violet Light” is her third solo release, and was recorded in a basement home studio in collaboration with numerous musical guests.
In addition to writing, recording and touring with her band, de Vitry collaborates with other artists as a writer, multi-instrumentalist and producer. De Vitry’s live band is a fluid ensemble, showcasing various collaborators. This show’s lineup will feature band members Joel Timmons (guitars and vocals), Shelby Means (upright bass, electric bass and vocals), and Jason Burger (drums and vocals).
All seating is reserved. Individual tickets are $35 and $25 for adults, and $28 and $20 for senior citizens, students and A-State faculty and staff, and $15 and $10 for A-State students with a current I.D. Group discounts are available for groups of 15 or more.
For more information, contact the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, at 870-972-3471. Tickets may be purchased at the Central Box Office in the First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, or by calling 870-972-2781 or toll-free 888-278-3267. Tickets are also available online at astate.edu/ tickets.
