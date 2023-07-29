JONESBORO — Country star Lorrie Morgan will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in Riceland Hall at the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the Arkansas State University campus.
“We are excited to have the legendary Lorrie Morgan at Fowler Center,” Dallas Martinez, Fowler Center director said in a press release.
“Her stage presence, emotional range and song style make her one of the great performers in music. Our audience is in for a special night,” Martinez added.
Morgan, a Nashville native and daughter of Country Music Hall of Fame member George Morgan, made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage at age 13, singing “Paper Roses.”
She is the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive platinum albums, “Leave the Light On,” released in 1989, “Something in Red,” released in 1991 and “Watch Me,” released in 1994
She is now working on a new album with award-winning producer Richard Landis, as well as co-writing a second project in collaboration with Larry Gatlin.
All seating is reserved. Individual tickets are $40 and $50 and may be purchased at the Central Box Office in the First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, or by calling 870-972-2781 or toll-free 888-278-3267. Tickets are also available online at astate.edu/tickets.
Discounts are available for A-State faculty, staff and students, senior citizens, groups and veterans. Service fees may apply.
