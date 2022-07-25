JONESBORO — Employees at NEA Baptist Healthcare now have an opportunity to receive additional financial aid while furthering their education.
The Wallace and Jama Fowler Memorial Scholarship has been created through a $100,000 donation from Chris and Kim Fowler to honor the legacy of Mr. and Mrs. Fowler.
According to the announcement, Wallace and Jama Fowler carried the reputation of going out of their way to help others succeed.
Countless lives have been touched by their generosity and philanthropy through their business, and personally.
“We were truly touched by the support and compassionate care my family received from the entire staff at NEA Baptist. They went above and beyond to treat my mom and dad like family, and Kim and I want to provide this scholarship as a way to give back and honor the legacy of my parents,” Chris Fowler said on the decision to provide the gift.
Recipients of the scholarship must be full-time employees of NEA Baptist for at least six months prior to the beginning of the semester and plan to remain full-time employees for the duration of the scholarship.
The scholarship will provide $2,500 for the year with a lifetime cap of $5,000.
According to Kim Provost, executive director of NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation, there will be two scholarships awarded for the 2022-23 school year.
Applications have been distributed to all employees with a deadline to apply of Aug. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.