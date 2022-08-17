CORNING — Every year, The Catfish Institute selects Farmers of the Year from a large field of catfish producers in the U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish industry.
Although it is a difficult task to select just one farmer from each of the top three catfish-producing states, those who are selected are considered by the institute to embody the spirit of the American farmer.
For 2022, Kenny Francis, 49, of Corning has been selected as the Arkansas Catfish Farmer of the Year. Francis began catfish farming at the age of 10 when his parents moved to Doyle Cannady’s farm in Corning. He worked part-time on the farm and in a catfish restaurant until he graduated from high school. After a semester of college, he decided to go full-time on the farm.
In 2005, Francis started managing the farm, and in 2018, bought the farm from Doyle. Since then, production has grown to around 500,000 pounds of channel catfish per year.
TCI utilizes the Farmers of the Year in various advertising campaigns to promote U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish and raise public awareness of the quality and benefits of eating U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish.
“We want to provide a connection between the farm-raised catfish that people know and love and the hundreds of family farms that dot the Southern United States where these fish are grown, Roger Barlow, president of TCI, said. “The Catfish Farmers of the Year are the face of the American farmer producing an American product for the American consumer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.