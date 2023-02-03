WASHINGTON — The National Religious Broadcasters association has announced that worldwide evangelist and missionary Franklin Graham will deliver the keynote address to the opening session of the 2023 NRB International Christian Media Convention on May 22, at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida.
The following statement is from Troy A. Miller, president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters:
“All too often, we are seeing pastors and ministries fall by the wayside, compromising on the truth of Scripture and disintegrating into fixtures of the culture. As our society is bombarded by anti-Christian hostility and contempt for First Amendment freedoms, Graham’s message promises to deliver exactly what we need to hear as Christian leaders: a call to stand firm, not bow to the cultural influences of the day.”
The eldest son of Billy and Ruth Bell Graham, Franklin Graham serves as president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Under his leadership, Samaritan’s Purse has met the needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, famine, and persecution in more than 170 countries.
As an evangelist for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Franklin Graham has conducted crusades around the world. During the pandemic lockdown, he created the 24-hour Billy Graham Prayer Line, which has received more than 1.7 million calls to date.
For more information or to register, visit www. nrbconvention.org.
