JONESBORO — Throughout the month of February, the Nu Tau Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity in Jonesboro will be collecting new and gently used ties from the community to be used for the organization’s community outreach program, “Strengthening Ties with our Community.”
In March, fraternity members will begin taking the neckties to public schools in Jonesboro to teach young men how to tie a necktie and talk with them about the importance of dressing for success.
The program will begin with the fifth and sixth-grade students at Jonesboro MicroSociety magnet school, 1110 W. Washington Ave., but the goal is to visit all the schools in the city.
Ties can be donated at MicroSociety or at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. To arrange a donation pick up, call L.C. Kennedy Jr. at 901-326-5446 or Al Moore at 501-258-9050, or email nutausigma@yahoo.com.
Phi Beta Sigma was founded in 1914 in Washington, D.C., on the campus of Howard University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.