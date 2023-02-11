JONESBORO — Throughout the month of February, the Nu Tau Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity in Jonesboro will be collecting new and gently used ties from the community to be used for the organization’s community outreach program, “Strengthening Ties with our Community.”

In March, fraternity members will begin taking the neckties to public schools in Jonesboro to teach young men how to tie a necktie and talk with them about the importance of dressing for success.