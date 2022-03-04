JONESBORO — Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to provide the Pfizer vaccine at the Arkansas State University All Majors Career Fair and Graduate School Expo on Wednesday in the Reng Student Union, Centennial Hall, 101 N. Caraway Road.
The vaccines will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those 12 years old and older. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
