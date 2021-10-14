LITTLE ROCK — Medicare Open Enrollment Period begins today and the Arkansas Insurance Department (AID) Senior Health Insurance Information Program (AR SHIIP) offers free counseling to assist Arkansans who are eligible for Medicare.
AR SHIIP connects Medicare beneficiaries as well as their families and caregivers with certified counselors statewide. The counselors provide guidance in person or over the telephone regarding Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplements and Medicare Part D (drug plans) at no cost to Arkansans.
AR SHIIP partners conduct informational screenings to determine whether Medicare recipients are eligible for low-income subsidies and/or help with medication costs. The partners review ways to lower out-of-pocket expenses for Medicare recipients and review other ways to save money.
The Medicare Open Enrollment Period runs through Dec. 7. During this time, beneficiaries can review coverage options as well as make changes to their current health insurance coverage.
AR SHIIP provides one-on-one counseling and information for Arkansans eligible for Medicare. All services are free, unbiased, and confidential.
For more information, call 1-800-224-6330 toll-free or visit www.shiipar.com.
