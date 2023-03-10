JONESBORO — Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital and the College of Nursing and Health occupational therapy program at Arkansas State University will host a free exercise boot camp for people with Parkinson’s disease from 1 to 4 p.m. April 10-14 at the Red Wolf Center at A-State, 2501 Aggie Road.
The purpose of the camp is to empower clients to maximize their quality of life and promote their independence. The camp will strive to foster mental, emotional and physical health while promoting camaraderie.
