LITTLE ROCK — In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division will be hosting giveaways of bare root seedlings at various locations across the state each Friday through Arbor Day, April 29.
“Adding trees to your yard or to a community forest is beneficial to all Arkansans, and spring is an excellent time to plant trees,” said Kristine Kimbro, Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator for the Forestry Division.
“With these giveaways celebrating Arbor Day, we hope to provide all Arkansans with access to the many benefits trees provide.”
The Forestry Division will be hosting giveaways at various locations across the state.
Those in Northeast Arkansas will include:
April 1
Trumann – City Administration Office, 825 Arkansas 463 North, time to be determined.
Wynne – Wynne Fire Department, 1111 Falls Blvd., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April 8
Monette – Location and time to be determined.
April 22
Osceola – Natural Resources Conservation Service Office, 3137 W. Keiser Ave., time to be determined.
Additional details and locations will be added throughout the month. Visit bit.ly/3MVTwie for the latest information on giveaway locations and times or contact Kimbro at Kristine.kimbro@agriculture.arkansas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.