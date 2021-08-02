MEMPHIS — The Memphis Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center Veterans Justice Outreach Program, in partnership with the Jonesboro Grants and Community Development Department and the Arkansas State University Beck Pride Center, will hold a free Veterans Legal Clinic from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the E. Boone Watson Community Center, 1005 Logan Ave.
The program is designed to assist veterans residing in Arkansas who have a need for legal assistance. Local attorneys are making this possible by agreeing to volunteer their time and expertise to provide legal advice on civil, legal issues related to personal injury, family law, estate planning, expungements/criminal defense and landlord/tenant matters.
Any veteran with a need of these services is welcome to attend.
For additional information or questions, call the Memphis VA Medical Center to speak with one the following Veteran Justice Outreach Program representatives: Harvey Reid, 901-523-8990, Ext. 7753; Patricia Hines, 901-523-8990, Ext. 6711; Shea Langs, 901-523-8990, Ext. 4453; or Renee Brown, 901-523-8990, Ext. 7166.
