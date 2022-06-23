Freedom Fest to feature Matthew West

CHARLOTTE — John 3:16 Ministries will host Freedom Fest, a fundraising dinner and concert featuring Matthew West, on July 23, at the ministry, located at 75 Holmes Road. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
A five-time Grammy nominee West was also recently named Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 K-LOVE Fan Awards. West’s other accolades include American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner, Dove Award Songwriter of the Year, American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, a K-LOVE Fan Award and Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year.
West also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Original Music and Lyrics for the title track for the feature film “The Heart of Christmas.” His singles include “Truth Be Told,” “The God Who Stays,” “Hello, My Name Is” and “Before You Ask Her.”
Tickets are $10 general admission and can be purchased at the door. Besides a fish fry dinner, every ticket comes with an entry into the grand prize drawing of a Spartan Mower SRT-HDD zero-turn riding mower. The winner must be present at the drawing.
The event will also include an auction featuring a number of items made by the residents at John 3:16, including wood and metal signs and lighted crosses, canvas prints, wooden cutting boards and, according to instructor A.J. Austin, “There may be a few bigger specialty items like a hope chest.”
Austin said selling items handmade by the men in the camp is one step in the healing process.
“That’s part of what John 3:16 does, getting guys that’ve been in drug addiction and teaches them Jesus, to get that freedom in him, but also teaches them how to put our hands on something and do something with our lives,” he stated.
For 20 years, John 3:16 has been helping men conquer their drug and alcohol addictions at no cost to them. Founder, Bryan Tuggle, has always explained, “Jesus Christ already paid the price.” The ministry is primarily funded by donations and fundraisers.
For more information about Freedom Fest, call 870-799-2525 or visit John316thecure.com.
