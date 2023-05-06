FreshGrass | Bentonville two-day festival returns to the Momentary

Children play during an earlier FreshGrass | Bentonville Music Festival at The Momentary. Tickets are on sale now for this year’s event which will be May 19-20

 Douglas Mason / The Momentary

BENTONVILLE — FreshGrass | Bentonville returns May 19-20 to the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., for another year of bluegrass and roots performances, world premieres, fun family-friendly activities, local food and drink, vendors, and more.

This year’s lineup features a range of styles, from established to emerging artists and local favorites. This year’s bluegrass and roots performers include Caamp, four-time Grammy Award-nominated Elle King, three-time Grammy Award-winner Mavis Staples, The Del McCoury Band, Sierra Ferrell, two-time Grammy Award-winner Molly Tuttle and the Grammy-Award winning band Golden Highway, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Miko Marks, Hawktail, Willie Watson, local favorite Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, Alsarah & the Nubatones, and Mesafa.