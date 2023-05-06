FreshGrass | Bentonville two-day festival returns to the Momentary

BENTONVILLE — FreshGrass | Bentonville returns May 19-20 to the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., for another year of bluegrass and roots performances, world premieres, fun family-friendly activities, local food and drink, vendors, and more.
This year’s lineup features a range of styles, from established to emerging artists and local favorites. This year’s bluegrass and roots performers include Caamp, four-time Grammy Award-nominated Elle King, three-time Grammy Award-winner Mavis Staples, The Del McCoury Band, Sierra Ferrell, two-time Grammy Award-winner Molly Tuttle and the Grammy-Award winning band Golden Highway, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Miko Marks, Hawktail, Willie Watson, local favorite Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, Alsarah & the Nubatones, and Mesafa.
Performances will fill the multiple outdoor stages, courtyards and galleries of the Momentary. Exhibitions currently on view, including Yvette Mayorga’s What a Time to Be, Firelei Báez, and [siccer] by Will Rawls, will be available with free admission.
In addition to live performances, festival programming will include FreshScores, films with original live music; FreshGrass commissions and world premieres; and Moheb Soliman, a conceptual country music project.
Following his presentation at FreshGrass, Soliman and his collaborators on the We’re Back! project will convene for a two-week residency for the development of a future full-length album. Soliman will then be part of the Momentary’s artist-in-residency program.
Family activities will be available each day of the festival. Adult supervision is required.
Workshops focusing on instruments and bluegrass techniques, often breaking into jam sessions, are free with admission on May 20. Select workshops encourage attendees to bring instruments, including banjo, guitar, and fiddle.
Space is limited, so register on the day of the event upon arrival at the festival, first come, first served.
Dedicated jam spots for festivalgoers will also be available.
Local callers and musicians will lead square dances in the Tulip Barn on Friday and Saturday nights of the festival, free with admission, and open to all.
One-day, two-day, and VIP FreshGrass | Bentonville tickets are available for purchase at www. themomentary.org.
