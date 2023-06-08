JONESBORO — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Friends of the Library will host its first pop-up book sale and book drive at Story Coffee House, 801 S. Gee St. in Jonesboro.
“At Story, stories are the heart of everything we do. We want to be a place where people enjoy reading or catching up with friends, having quiet time alone or socializing with others,” Story Coffee House owner Lindsey Spencer said. “To us, stories are important because they teach us more about ourselves and others.”
The bookshop, located in the back of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., was founded in 1998. It is run by volunteers and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The FOL depends on book donations from the public to stock the shop and continue the work they’ve done for the past 20 years.
“The items sold in the bookshop help provide funding for library programs,” Valerie Carroll, FOL president said.
At the pop-up sale, there will be a variety of books from the shop available for purchase and the community is invited to bring in gently-used books to donate to the shop.
“Bring some books you don’t need any longer so they can find a new home. Purchase some new-to-you books. Both make the work of the FOL possible,” Carroll added.
