JONESBORO — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Friends of the Library will host its first pop-up book sale and book drive at Story Coffee House, 801 S. Gee St. in Jonesboro.

“At Story, stories are the heart of everything we do. We want to be a place where people enjoy reading or catching up with friends, having quiet time alone or socializing with others,” Story Coffee House owner Lindsey Spencer said. “To us, stories are important because they teach us more about ourselves and others.”