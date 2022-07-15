SALEM — The 103rd Fulton County Fair will be held Wednesday-Friday at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, 124 Arena Lane.
Admission for Wednesday-Friday is $6 for teens and adults and $4 for youth ages 6-12 and under. Saturday admission is $7 for teens and adults. Children younger than 6 are admitted free and parking is free.
Pre-fair activities start today, July 16, with the Fulton County Fair Queen and Junior Fair Queen Pageants for girls ages 14-21. Pageants will be open to the public at 7 p.m.
All Creative Arts exhibits including flowers, horticulture and baked items will check in Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and be judged on Tuesday when the exhibit building will open to the public.
Wednesday will honor veterans and all veterans and their spouses or caregivers are invited to attend a program at 10:30 a.m. with guest speaker retired Master Sgt. Michael Long, Arkansas Veterans Advisor of Little Rock. Registration for the event will begin at 10 a.m. and a meal will be provided. After the program, there will be bingo and door prizes.
Livestock and rabbits will check in from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday with judging to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday. Cattle will be judged at 9 a.m. Friday.
The midway will be open Wednesday-Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. each day. Armbands, good for one visit, are now on sale and can be used any night. Armbands are $30 if purchased on the midway or $25 if purchased in advance at FNBC Community Bank, Bank of Salem, the Fulton County Fair Office or online at www.fultoncountyfair.org.
An ACA-sanctioned rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Senior Day will start at 10 a.m. Thursday and will feature free admission, entertainment, a free barbecue lunch, games and door prizes. There will be a program on fraud prevention for seniors from the Attorney General’s Office and the medical community will showcase their services and have health screenings.
Seniors can preregister by calling the Bank of Salem at 870-895-2591 or Salem Senior Citizens Center at 870-895-3149.
Kid’s Day will be Friday with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the program starting at 9:30 a.m. Activities will include Electrical Safety Magician Scott Davis, the Survival Flight Helicopter, a drone presentation, a program on Flag Etiquette, a hot dog lunch and door prizes.
The annual Fair Horse Show will begin at 6 p.m. Friday in the arena.
The double-elimination Fulton County Fair Corn Hole Tournament will also begin at 6 p.m. Friday and is open to anyone. It will follow ACO rules. The entry fee is $25 per team with half of the fees going into prize money and half to the Fulton County Fair Scholarship program. Preregistration is suggested by calling 870-895-5565.
Scholarship presentations and the Cookie Jar Auction will start at 4 p.m. Saturday followed by the Junior Livestock Auction in the show arena. The annual fair truck pull will be 7 p.m. Saturday.
For more, call 870-895-5565, visit www. fultoncountyfair.org or join the Fulton County Fair Facebook group.
