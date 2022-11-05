JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host two events for older kids who are in the 4th-6th grades. On Friday, there will be a K-pop Dance Party starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Round Room.

Tween Librarian AJ Jackson said guests from the Korean Student Association at Arkansas State University will teach some trending K-pop dances inspired by popular bands. “If dancing isn’t your thing, we will have Korean snacks and music to enjoy,” Jackson added.