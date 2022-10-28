Fundraiser set for Yadkin Church

RAVENDEN SPRINGS — Friends of Yadkin Church will host a fish fry fundraiser beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at the old Ravenden Springs School building. Proceeds will be used for continuing repair and maintenance of the church. Plates are $12.50 and include fish, fries, slaw, brown beans and dessert. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
A live auction will begin at about 6:30 p.m.
According to yadkinchurch.org, the one-room church building located in the northwest corner of Randolph County, near Ravenden Springs is all that remains of the town of Yadkin, a community which at one time included a general store, post office, two blacksmith shops, grist mill, cotton gin, sawmill, church, several dwelling and outbuildings.
Construction on the church was contracted in 1894.
It is currently listed on the National Register of Historical Places.
