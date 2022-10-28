Fundraiser set for Yadkin Church

The one-room Yadkin Church is all that remains of the Yadkin community in northwest Randolph County. A fish-fry fundraiser is set for Saturday to continue restoration work on the building.

 Courtesy of Friends of Yadkin Church

RAVENDEN SPRINGS — Friends of Yadkin Church will host a fish fry fundraiser beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at the old Ravenden Springs School building. Proceeds will be used for continuing repair and maintenance of the church. Plates are $12.50 and include fish, fries, slaw, brown beans and dessert. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

A live auction will begin at about 6:30 p.m.