LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Center for Data Sciences has been awarded $1,390,214 by the Delta Regional Authority in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, through the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative to further their proven model utilizing Pre-Apprenticeship Training, Work-Based Learning Internships, and Registered Apprenticeship Programs to address IT-related workforce gaps throughout Arkansas.
“We’re grateful for the funding provided by the DRA and the U.S. Department of Labor that will allow us to expand our services in key counties throughout the state,” ACDS Executive Director Bill Yoder said in the announcement. “The need for technology talent in Arkansas is great. This investment will enable us to equip more Arkansans to fill in-demand technology jobs – and help create thriving communities along the way.”
