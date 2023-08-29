LITTLE ROCK — Nearly three-quarters of a million dollars is available for Arkansas schools this year, thanks to a partnership between the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Division of Rural Services to turn poaching violations into educational opportunities.
All wildlife and fishing fine money collected in each Arkansas county last year has been set aside by Game & Fish specifically for educational grants that teachers may use to increase conservation education efforts in their schools. The money is administered by AEDC.
