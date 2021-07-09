FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas alumnus John Paul “J.P.” Gairhan has been awarded a Fulbright U.S. Student Program English Teaching Assistantship in Botswana for the 2021-22 academic year.
Gairhan, a Cabot native, graduated cum laude with a degree in African and African American studies, history and political science from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences.
He is the son of John and Caroline Gairhan of Little Rock and grandson of Charlene and Earl Gairhan of Jonesboro and Jamie Christian of Searcy.
While on campus, Gairhan served as student body president for the 2018-19 academic year and was an intern at the Amy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, during the summer of 2018.
In January 2020, Gairhan began a Peace Corps assignment as an English education volunteer in Kathmandu, Nepal, but was evacuated back to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, he works as an Americorps VISTA member with the Sunflower County Freedom Project in the Mississippi Delta, where he supervises educational programming and researches best practices for organizational development and student success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.