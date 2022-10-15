JONESBORO — The sixth annual NEA Game Fest, hosted by the NEA Gamers Guild, will be held Oct. 21-23 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2840 S Caraway Road. All proceeds will benefit The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge.

The tabletop gaming convention will offer board games, role-playing games, miniature games and collectible card games amongst other activities. It will feature a large library of board games that can be played at any time as well as many scheduled events, including tournaments.