JONESBORO — The sixth annual NEA Game Fest, hosted by the NEA Gamers Guild, will be held Oct. 21-23 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2840 S Caraway Road. All proceeds will benefit The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge.
The tabletop gaming convention will offer board games, role-playing games, miniature games and collectible card games amongst other activities. It will feature a large library of board games that can be played at any time as well as many scheduled events, including tournaments.
NEA Game Fest will offer more than $5,000 in giveaways and prizes. There will also be a silent auction featuring gaming items.
The convention will open at 9 a.m. Friday and run until 5 p.m. Oct. 23. While some features, such as the games library, vendors and concessions will close at night, there will be some space available for open gaming at all hours of the convention.
For more information, or to preorder badges visit neagamefest.com. Adult badges can be preordered for $30 each through Tuesday. If available, they will be $40 at the door; children’s badges, ages 10-15, are $10. Children younger than 10 will be admitted at no charge.
