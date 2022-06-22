JONESBORO — Garland & Greenwood CPAs and Advisors, with offices in Little Rock, Bentonville, Conway and Hot Springs, has opened its fifth office in the state at 4109 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro.
“We are excited to expand our practice to the Jonesboro area,” Rocky Goodman, managing partner of the firm stated in the announcement. “The area is in growth mode, and we are fortunate to have added a local CPA with an impeccable reputation.”
Goodman also announced that certified public accountant Joe Wheeler will manage the Jonesboro office. Wheeler, 34, is a Jonesboro native and was formerly a tax manager for Thomas, Speight and Noble CPAs in Jonesboro. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a graduate degree from the University of Central Arkansas and a Master of Accounting degree from Arkansas State University.
He serves on the board of the Arkansas Society of CPAs and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
